Giga Chikadze believes he’s done enough to earn a shot at the UFC featherweight championship, and he’s willing to wait for it. At UFC Vegas 35, Giga Chikadze was able to boost his argument of being the best striker in the UFC when he defeated Edson Barboza. Barboza has long been regarded as one of the best strikers in UFC history and his list of knockouts support that distinction, but this time it was Barboza on the wrong side of a TKO when Chikadze finished him last night.