Results and video: Giga Chikadze stops Edson Barboza with strikes in UFC Vegas 35 main event

UFC president Dana White gushes over featherweight Giga Chikadze following his highlight-reel finish over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35. Chikadze won his seventh straight fight in the UFC and improved to a perfect 7-0 in the promotion with the brilliant third-round TKO victory over Barboza in the UFC Vegas 35 headliner. Coming into the fight, the biggest question mark about Chikadze was how he would fare if he fought another elite fighter in the UFC, given that he had a somewhat soft schedule on the way to the top-10. However, Chikadze proved beyond a doubt that he is one of the best fighters in the world at 145lbs with his brilliant knockout win over Barboza.