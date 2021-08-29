Results and video: Giga Chikadze stops Edson Barboza with strikes in UFC Vegas 35 main event
The UFC Vegas 35 event just concluded after a six-bout main card, all capped off with the promotion’s #10 rated featherweight, Giga Chikadze, stopping the #9 rated, Edson Barboza, with a barrage of blows in the third round. The fight was close up until the third, and that’s when Giga stormed the castle of the longtime ranked veteran. Chikadze has won all-seven of his UFC matches, including Cub Swanson and now Edson barboza. In his post-fight interview, Giga asked for a fight with Max Holloway, or to be an alternate for the upcoming 145-pound title fight between the champ, Alexander Volkanovski, and the challenger, Brian Ortega.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0