UFC on ESPN 30 Bonuses: Spectacular KO Nets Abdul Razak Alhassan $50K
Abdul Razak Alhassan is back on track, and his bank acount is a primary beneficiary. Alhassan ended a three-bout skid in style, capturing a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” award for a spectacular knockout of Alessio Di Chirico at UFC on ESPN 30 in a middleweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “Judo Thunder” wasted little time before connecting with a head kick that landed shin-on-face and instantly rendered his Italian opponent unconscious 17 seconds into Round 1. Alhassan is one of seven fighters in UFC history with three knockouts in less than one minute.www.chatsports.com
