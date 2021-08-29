Progress for Affordable Housing and Infrastructure
Affordable housing and good infrastructure are pressing needs. For some homeowners, both are under threat. Manufactured homes (often still called “mobile homes”) make homeownership possible for many in our region. But while manufactured home community residents may own their homes, typically they are only renting the ground those homes sit on. That leaves owners vulnerable to several threats, including neglected improvement for roads, water, electric, and wastewater systems, as well as unexpected rent increases.flatheadbeacon.com
