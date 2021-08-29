Factbox-The most intense hurricanes to hit the United States
(Reuters) – The U.S. Gulf Coast braced on Sunday for what could be one of the strongest storms to hit the continental United States in years. As of Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Ida packed winds topping 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour), with minimum pressure recorded at 933 millibars (mb), and could gather more strength, forecasters said. (The lower the minimum pressure, the more intense the hurricane)wkzo.com
