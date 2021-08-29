Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

By Pete Nakos about 6 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiB6Y_0bgUX6NK00
Eli’s Places debuts on ESPN+ on Sept. 1. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places.

The show is set to debut on Sept. 1, and Manning recently dropped a trailer on Twitter. In it, Saban is seen yelling “Roll Tide, baby” before whipping Manning around on a tube attached to the back of his boat.

Saban’s lake house has taken a role in the spotlight over the years as he has hosted Alabama players for a day on the lake and out on his boat.

Following in big brother’s footsteps

When Peyton Manning retired from football, he joined the media business. Now his little brother is doing so and following the same outline. Manning’s show will be called Eli’s Places, taking the same name as Peyton’s Places. Instead of focusing on the professional game, the younger Manning will be focusing on college football and will debut on ESPN’s subscription platform.

“I’m getting an advanced degree in football studies,” Eli said while sitting next to his brother in an empty stadium in the announcement video for the show.

“Eli, just because you won as many Super Bowls as I did, doesn’t mean you get to do the same things that I do,” Peyton said. “Tell me about this ‘show’ of yours.”

“Peyton, it’s not a blindside safety blitz. They recruit you,” Eli responded. “I’m going to the biggest universities, getting the greatest stars to show me the most iconic places in college football history.”

Also featured on the trailer, Manning heads to the The Grove at Ole Miss, his alma mater. He also travels to LSU to visit Ed Orgeron, a visit with former Harvard quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and a ride on the Sooner Schooner.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New York Giants#Espn#Lsu#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Peyton Manning Feels About Tom Brady Attending Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. Peyton Manning officially will receive football’s highest individual honor this weekend, and the person who arguably was his fiercest career rival will be on hand to see it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
Alabama State247Sports

NIL: Alabama's Nick Saban says equality in locker room is his 'biggest concern' as players ink deals

A new era of NCAA athletics has arrived after athletes received the green light earlier in the summer to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, and Nick Saban isn't oblivious to the challenges that could be on the horizon as teams navigate uncharted waters. In a recent, wide-ranging Q&A with ESPN, Saban was asked about the impact of NIL in the locker room after he previously hinted in July that quarterback Bryce Young had already netted nearly $1 million in endorsement, and he didn't hesitate to voice concerns about equality -- or lack thereof -- in the Crimson Tide locker room.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has its first all-black starting offensive line in Nick Saban era

Sylvester Croom would be proud of the history Alabama football made by unveiling its depth chart. He was the first African American to start at center on the offensive line. Before Nick Saban took the podium for his presser, the Crimson Tide’s athletic department released the week one depth chart. Alabama will boast a starting offensive unit of all-black athletes for the first time in the Saban era. The starting lineup from left to right has Evan Neal, Javion Cohen, Chris Owens/Darrian Dalcourt, Emil Ekiyor Jr., and Kendall Randolph. All five players performed well in fall camp.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban comments on deaths of former Alabama players Jim Fuller and Keith McCants

This week has been a somber one for the University of Alabama as a pair of former football players lost their lives. First, on Wednesday, former Crimson Tide offensive tackle and assistant coach Jim Fuller, formerly the head football coach and later athletic director at Jacksonville State, passed away at the age of 76 following a bout with the coronavirus. Then, early Thursday, Keith McCants, an All-America defender with the Tide in 1989 who later had a stint in the NFL, was found dead in his Florida home at 53 after what appeared to be a drug overdose.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: Marcellus Wiley Says This QB is the Best of All-Time, Not Tom Brady

Tom Brady apparently still has one doubter in the debate over the best quarterback of all time, even after his record seventh Super Bowl victory in February. That doubter is former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end and current FOX Sports personality Marcellus Wiley, who instead gives that distinction to Brady's longtime rival and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning.
NFLGadsden Times

Peyton Manning snags yet another win, this time for his Tennessee bourbon

Tennessee Vols legend and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning is getting yet another recognition, this time for his booze. Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon, backed by Manning and former world No. 1 tennis player Andy Roddick, was named the best celebrity liquor by Esquire spirits writer Aaron Goldfarb.

Comments / 0

Community Policy