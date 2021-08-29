Auburn Football: Paul Finebaum asked if Bryan Harsin is already on the hotseat

Auburn Football / @AuburnFootball on Twitter

Before he’s even coached a game, Paul Finebaum is already being asked about the future of Bryan Harsin at Auburn. In an appearance on ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, Finebaum gave a strong rebuttal when asked if Harsin is already on the hot seat.

“He hasn’t even coached a game yet,” Finebaum said. “He’s inherited a pretty average to mediocre situation left behind by Gus Malzahn.

“He’s been criticized by some. But I think Auburn people like him. They won’t be great this year, but I think he’ll get a reasonable leash.”

Additionally, former Texas linebacker Sam Acho echoed Finebaum’s statement, agreeing that it’s way too early to think Harsin

“He just got there. You don’t get fired after a year when you just got there,” stated Acho. “Especially with your history of winning at previous programs.”

Evidently, Finebaum and Acho are correct to believe Harsin deserves a fair shake at Auburn. In his previous stop at Boise State, the head coach had a record of 69-19 in seven seasons.

Continuing, Finebaum discussed the futures of coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Scott Frost, Ed Orgeron and Lincoln Riley, in addition to Harsin. Out of all those coaches, obviously Harsin sticks out as the only one to never coach a game for their current school.

Paul Finebaum on Harbaugh, Orgeron and More

While Finebaum defended Harsin, he didn’t do the same for some of the most established head coaches he was asked about. Moreover, he was adamant that Harbaugh won’t be returning to Michigan in 2022.

“He’s got no chance,” Finebaum said when asked about Harbaugh’s chances at returning to Michigan in 2022. “They ought to go ahead and fire him today and save the agony of waiting until November.”

A stark contrast from Finebaum’s comments on Harsin.

Furthermore, another head coach within the SEC that Auburn will see is LSU’s Orgeron. When asked about his future, it’s evident that Finebaum believes Harsin will be seeing the charismatic coach of LSU for years to come.

“It’s always 2019 for LSU fans, and part of that reason is that Orgeron just oozes confidence,” Finebaum said. “I think they’ll be good this year. The only thing that will get him are off-the-field problems combined with a mediocre season. He has off-the-field issues, but I think he’ll have a big year.

“I think they’ll win nine or 10 games, and I think the ‘Coach O. on the hot seat conversation’ needs to be tabled for another day.”

While Finebaum believes certain coaches will be on the hot seat, apparently Bryan Harsin has nothing to worry about as far as he’s concerned.