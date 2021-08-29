Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, MI

Auburn Football: Paul Finebaum asked if Bryan Harsin is already on the hotseat

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IjiG_0bgUX5Ub00
Auburn Football / @AuburnFootball on Twitter

Before he’s even coached a game, Paul Finebaum is already being asked about the future of Bryan Harsin at Auburn. In an appearance on ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, Finebaum gave a strong rebuttal when asked if Harsin is already on the hot seat.

“He hasn’t even coached a game yet,” Finebaum said. “He’s inherited a pretty average to mediocre situation left behind by Gus Malzahn.

“He’s been criticized by some. But I think Auburn people like him. They won’t be great this year, but I think he’ll get a reasonable leash.”

Additionally, former Texas linebacker Sam Acho echoed Finebaum’s statement, agreeing that it’s way too early to think Harsin

“He just got there. You don’t get fired after a year when you just got there,” stated Acho. “Especially with your history of winning at previous programs.”

Evidently, Finebaum and Acho are correct to believe Harsin deserves a fair shake at Auburn. In his previous stop at Boise State, the head coach had a record of 69-19 in seven seasons.

Continuing, Finebaum discussed the futures of coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Scott Frost, Ed Orgeron and Lincoln Riley, in addition to Harsin. Out of all those coaches, obviously Harsin sticks out as the only one to never coach a game for their current school.

Paul Finebaum on Harbaugh, Orgeron and More

While Finebaum defended Harsin, he didn’t do the same for some of the most established head coaches he was asked about. Moreover, he was adamant that Harbaugh won’t be returning to Michigan in 2022.

“He’s got no chance,” Finebaum said when asked about Harbaugh’s chances at returning to Michigan in 2022. “They ought to go ahead and fire him today and save the agony of waiting until November.”

A stark contrast from Finebaum’s comments on Harsin.

Furthermore, another head coach within the SEC that Auburn will see is LSU’s Orgeron. When asked about his future, it’s evident that Finebaum believes Harsin will be seeing the charismatic coach of LSU for years to come.

“It’s always 2019 for LSU fans, and part of that reason is that Orgeron just oozes confidence,” Finebaum said. “I think they’ll be good this year. The only thing that will get him are off-the-field problems combined with a mediocre season. He has off-the-field issues, but I think he’ll have a big year.

“I think they’ll win nine or 10 games, and I think the ‘Coach O. on the hot seat conversation’ needs to be tabled for another day.”

While Finebaum believes certain coaches will be on the hot seat, apparently Bryan Harsin has nothing to worry about as far as he’s concerned.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Michigan College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#Espn Radio#Jwill#Boise State#Sec#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin: ‘I am not anti-vaccine’

Nearly one week after testing positive for COVID-19, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin wanted to make some things clear. Sitting from his home, where he has been in isolation since his positive test result, Harsin met with the media for the first time in 11 days to provide an update on his status as well as discuss his stance on the vaccine and mitigation tactics Auburn has used within its program to navigate the pandemic.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Nebraska Football

There have been plenty of pundits piling on Nebraska football in the days following the Huskers’ 30-22 season-opening loss at Illinois. On Monday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum entered the fray. In an appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic,” Finebaum blasted Scott Frost’s program and openly questioned whether Frost has any chance to be successful at his alma mater.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
Michigan StateDetroit News

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit: 'Table is set' for Michigan to start season strong

Ann Arbor — ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit was solidly in the Jim Harbaugh camp when he was hired to coach Michigan. Like many college football observers, Herbstreit believed Harbaugh, whose first season was 2015, would re-ignite the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, challenge for Big Ten championships and national titles. But Harbaugh, kicking off his seventh season on Saturday when the unranked Wolverines open with Western Michigan, hasn’t led the Wolverines to those goals.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 2 Schools In Mind For The Big Ten

With the SEC set to add Oklahoma and Texas in the coming years, the college sports world is debating what should happen to the other major conferences. The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are reportedly set to announce an “alliance” on Tuesday, but more moves could be coming. It would not be surprising if a conference like the Big Ten attempts to add another major school or two.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous SEC Coach Has Telling Admission On Gus Malzahn

For the first time since 2012, Auburn prepares for a football season without Guz Malzahn. The 2013 SEC Coach of the Year was let go before last year’s Citrus Bowl loss versus Northwestern. This week, an anonymous SEC coach spoke about the rationale behind Malzahn’s firing. “The real reason Gus...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Sends Clear Message About Ryan Day’s Future

Since taking over the Ohio State head coaching job in 2018, Ryan Day has quickly made a name for himself as one of the best young coaches in college football. Fresh off another trip to the College Football Playoff, the 42-year old head coach of the Buckeyes has his sights on getting back to the championship game this season.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn’s Bizarre Sign

Late Wednesday night, football fans learned that Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin installed a bizarre sign. “Apparently Bryan Harsin installed a sign in the elevator of the athletics complex saying it’s for injured players only; everyone else has to take the stairs,” Tom Green of AL.com reported. “He wants that ‘blue collar mentality’ on his team, estimates he climbs the stairs ~18 times a day.”
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Bryan Harsin Has A Warning For Auburn Tigers Fans

The Bryan Harsin era of Auburn football begins this weekend as the Tigers take on Akron in a non-conference game. While that game should be an easy one for the SEC giants, Harsin has a warning for the fanbase. Appearing on The Plains, Harsin warned that fans should temper their...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Miami has 'no chance' to beat Alabama

There are some people who give Miami some kind of chance this week against Alabama in Atlanta to kick off the season, but ESPN analyst and SEC Network host Paul Finebaum is not one of them. He described on ESPN Wednesday morning why he believes Alabama will roll convincingly to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy