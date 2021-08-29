Kanye West – ‘DONDA’ review: some gems among lots – and lots – of filler

“You need something unexpected,” Kanye West – or should we say, Ye – opines on thumping new track ‘Believe What I Say’. Whether we need it or not, the rapper is the king of unpredictability, as characterised in the lead up to the much drawn-out release of ‘DONDA’. In the works since at least March 2020, the album was originally meant to be released 13 months ago and has in the last few weeks seemed on the verge of arriving, only to not materialise.