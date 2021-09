OMG token shows a bullish crossover of the 100 and 200-day EMA’s. The OMG/BTC pair was trading at 0.00013711 BTC with a loss of 0.11%. The OMG Token offers an excellent opportunity for crypto investors with the formation of a Cup and Handle pattern in the daily frame. This pattern has a $7.1 neckline as its key resistance. The current price of the OMG token is $6.8, with an intraday loss of 0.56%. The token traders should wait for the price to provide a decisive breakout from the overhead resistance before entering the Crypto market.