Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Wrestling-edge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 53

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
John Cena
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Randy Orton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Summerslam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Spotted With Braun Strowman In Photo

One of the great things about WWE is that the stars all seem to stay very close to eachother no matter where anyone goes or if they are let go by the company. This is a case and point as it pertains to Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. Unknown to many, the two have been good friends for a very long time. Braun took to Instagram to show that while he misses WWE, he still keeps up to date with all of his friends who are still with the company. Braun Strowman ‘Meltdown’ After WWE Firing Leaks.
WWEBleacher Report

Will WWE Be Able to Salvage the Alexa Bliss and Lilly Gimmick on Raw?

On this week's WWE Raw, Charlotte Flair celebrated her latest women's championship win. Afterward, Alexa Bliss unexpectedly came out to greet her and possibly set herself up as her first challenger. This isn't a bad idea as the red brand could desperately use some fresh matchups. Flair and Bliss had...
WWE411mania.com

Highlights From Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie at WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

After a short match that went under five minutes, Alexa Bliss defeated Eva Marie at WWE Summerslam tonight in Las Vegas. The match featured shenanigans with the dolly Lilly, as Marie beat it up at one point, but Bliss was able to get the doll away then DDT her opponent for the win. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie ‘Embarrassing’ SummerSlam Rumor Leaks

Eva Marie, who recently made her return to WWE is set to go up against Alexa Bliss after building a feud for the past few weeks. But, it turns out they are likely to get a short period of time on the SummerSlam card. Eva Marie vs Alexa Bliss could...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Provides Update After Not Appearing On WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss did not appear on this week’s episode of WWE RAW at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK, leading to concern among fans on social media about her well-being. After RAW went off the air, Bliss provided an update via Twitter. As seen in the tweet below, Bliss wrote, “I’m fine, thank you!” in response to a concerned fan. Bliss, however, did not comment on whether she’ll be back on WWE TV next week.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

The Biggest Party of the Summer rolled into Las Vegas on Saturday night as WWE presented SummerSlam, one of its premier pay-per-view extravaganzas, headlined appropriately by the epic encounter between Universal champion Roman Reigns and John Cena. The show promised the latest chapter in top feuds, the conclusion of others...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Eva Marie Hypes SummerSlam Match With Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Note, NXT UK

You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown in 3 Minutes” below:. Eva Marie took to Twitter today, hyping her match with Alexa Bliss tonight at SummerSlam. She said,. “I am 1 of only 3 Female Superstars on the roster who are #UNDEFEATED at #SummerSlam … Winners Win #EvaLution...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – Elias Wants To Become A Champion, Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss?

You can check out the latest new vignette from Elias below. In this one, Elias said he was done conquering “the world of entertainment” and wanted to become a champion:. Also on this week’s episode of RAW, Charlotte Flair came out to congratulate herself on becoming a 12-time champion. She said she didn’t need friends, family, or anything else. That led to Alexa Bliss coming out, which you can see below:
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Alexa Bliss responds to fans after missing Raw

One of the most important characters that have long characterized the Monday Night Raw roster is undoubtedly Alexa Bliss. The wrestler arrived months ago with Bray Wyatt The Fiend in the red roster and with this new character she has made fans of the WWE Universe 'fall in love'. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy