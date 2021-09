With most of the news and opinions devoted to COVID and Afghanistan, it was interesting to read a letter saying we gave Afghans guns and they laid them down and ran. You can argue that wasn't a very good national security action. It made me think of how much of our national security is now in the F-35 fighter jets that are stationed here in Arizona. For the future we should evaluate our national security and defense needs and think about relying on the supersonic, radar-evading F-35s because future wars will surely be fought in the air where we are superior. How grateful we should be that right here in Arizona we have two unique installations. The Yuma Air Station is home to the Marine version of the F-35, and Luke Air Force Base in Glendale is the world’s largest F-35 pilot training facility. Hopefully, this is the absolute end to our participation in ground wars.