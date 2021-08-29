Cancel
Villa Maria graduate Rebecca Hart finishes 11th in Paralympic equestrian event

Erie Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Villa Maria graduate Rebecca Hart placed 11th among 18 riders in the Paralympic equestrian event Friday. Hart was competing in her fourth Paralympics and was hoping to claim her first medal. However, she placed 11th in the Dressage Individual Test Grade III event despite being ranked No. 12...

