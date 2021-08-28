Cancel
Society

Misleading Headline Intensifies Racism - Bill Coleman

Caledonian Record-News
 7 days ago

It is disturbing to have noticed a headline in CR 8/27/21 “Illegal Immigrant Suspected of Sexual Assault.” Clearly any alleged crimes such as the one described by your reporter Mike Donoghue should be fully investigated and followed up on without fail. Unfortunately, your headline may reinforce mistaken ideas from certain less than sufficiently informed readers about the character of all of those who are working in the United States while possibly lacking official permission to be here.

