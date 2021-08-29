Top International Fashion News of the Week | 29.08.21
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Tiffany & Co campaign is here, and Michael Kors has a new CEO. Stay up to date with the latest international fashion news stories of the week. Michael Kors is shaking up its executive team. Joshua Schulman is the new CEO of Michael Kors, Capri Holdings announced. Effective immediately, Schulman will succeed John D. Idol as CEO of Capri Holdings in September 2022 – Idol will become Executive Chairman. “I am thrilled to have Josh join Capri Holdings as CEO of the Michael Kors brand. Josh is an outstanding leader with broad retail experience, industry depth, and a proven track record of successfully operating and growing luxury brands,” shared Idol.www.thetrendspotter.net
Comments / 0