Previously, we took a look at what I project as the Pittsburgh Pirates end of 2022 lineup. Today, let’s look at a projection of their starting 5 pitchers. Recently, we took a look at a potential version of what the Pittsburgh Pirates line-up looked like at the end of the 2022 season. Given that the Pittsburgh Pirates have a ton of good talent throughout the minor leagues, we should see a decent amount arriving to the major league level within the next 1-3 seasons.