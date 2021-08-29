Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU's Derek Stingley "Most Exciting" 2021 College Football Star Says ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

By Glen West
Posted by 
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 5 days ago

The expectations for Derek Stingley Jr. only continue to mount as the 2021 season approaches. The junior cornerback, who will wear No. 7 for the purple and gold, continues to raise the bar as one of the most electric players in college football in 2021.

Stingley has been named to the preseason AP All-American team, the All-SEC team and is on numerous watch lists including the Hornung award, Jim Thorpe award and Walter Camp award. This week, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit named Stingley the most exciting player to follow throughout this season.

The talent is undeniable as his ball skills, athleticism and technique allow him to be one of the most polarizing college talents, regardless of sport. A projected top five pick in next year's draft, Stingley will undoubtedly be followed closely by a number of NFL teams.

Hype around Stingley has only grown in recent months as The Athletic also released its top 50 prospects of the 2022 draft class and Stingley appeared at No. 1 overall in the rankings.

A long, smooth athlete, Stingley can mirror and stay in phase against all different types of route runners. There will be an occasional focus lapse here and there, but the Baton Rouge native shows a natural feel for cutting off routes and disrupting the catch window. With his natural instincts and fluid athleticism, Stingley is an outstanding man-coverage NFL prospect with Pro Bowl-level talent.

Stingley is currently dealing with a camp injury and is set to return next week for practice ahead of the UCLA matchup. He'll make up one half of a cornerback duo that promises to be one of the best in the country alongside Elias Ricks.

The connection between the players has grown exponentially and Stingley is a firm believer in what new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has implemented with the Tigers.

"On the defensive side of the ball, when Coach Jones walks in the room, he just gives us energy," Stingley said at SEC Media Days. "We all as a group from the front line to the secondary, we're all hanging out, outside of football, interacting more, and it's showing on the field, and it's going to show this fall too."

The Baton Rouge native also had his high school number retired at Dunham High School on Friday night as high school football kicked off around Louisiana.

Carrying on that No. 7 legacy is something that Stingley felt poised to do as soon as he arrived on campus and now that he's set to return from injury, should only heighten the expectations for this season.

"I'm very excited. It's something I've always seen as a kid, the hype around it, and what everybody did with the number," Stingley said. "That's what I look forward to doing. I really want to leave a mark."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
180
Followers
561
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Walter Camp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#Lsu Football#American Football#Espn#Ap#All American#Athletic#Pro Bowl#Tigers#Sec Media Days#Dunham High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
LSUCountry

Tiger Predictions: LSU Starts 2021 Season on the Right Note Against UCLA

LSU enters this season opener in need of a statement. Moreso than any other year, coach Ed Orgeron has preached the importance of starting 2021 on the right note. For the Tigers, that all begins with UCLA, a team coming off a momentum building win of its own to begin the season against Hawaii. The Bruins won't be a team Orgeron and LSU take lightly as the program has spent the better part of two weeks preparing for the game. With that in mind, here are some predictions that could come to pass Saturday evening.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
LSUCountry

LSU Commit Walker Howard Makes Impressive 2021 Debut

Walker Howard is viewed as one of the nation's top quarterback prospects in the 2022 class and he opened his senior season on the right foot. The LSU commit completed 15-of-22 passes for 190 yards and four total touchdowns in St. Thomas More's jamoboree win over Comeaux High School. Howard,...
College SportsPosted by
LSUCountry

UCLA Won't Be "Slam Dunk" for LSU Football in Week One

With LSU football evacuating to Houston for this week as a result of Hurricane Ida, the Tigers are continuing preparation for week one against UCLA. The Tigers are set to practice this week in Houston before departing Thursday to Los Angeles for the game. It's going to be a week of reaffirming the gameplan and making slight tweaks based on what the team saw from UCLA against Hawaii over the weekend.
College SportsPosted by
LSUCountry

The Importance of an Extra Week for LSU Football to Prepare for UCLA Opener

Ed Orgeron views LSU's season opener with UCLA on Sept. 4 as quite simply the most important start to a season he's ever had while being the head coach of the Tigers. Orgeron knows how important a fast start is to a season and how the perception of a team can change with both a win and a loss. That Mississippi State opener this time a year ago was about as deflating a loss as the Tigers have had under Orgeron's guidance.
College SportsPosted by
LSUCountry

LSU Secondary Feeling the Impact of New Players and Coaches

Todd Harris has been around LSU since the 2017 season and has learned to adjust to whatever is thrown his way. During his true freshman season, it was adapting to a role on special teams. Two years later in 2019, his opportunity to be a full time starter arrived only for it to be cut short three games into the season with a knee injury. The 2020 season was an absolute mess for the entire LSU program and particularly the secondary that shouldered plenty of the breakdowns in communication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy