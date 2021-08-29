Cancel
NFL

Giants News: Positive Kadarius Toney injury update, two receivers battling for roster spot

By Empire Sports Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants’ 20th overall pick Kadarius Toney has found himself in an interesting position ahead of the first regular-season game on September 12. Having yet to take any live reps during practice and appear in a preseason game, Toney is still reportedly dealing with COVID-19 drawbacks, having recovered but not fully gained his stamina back.

