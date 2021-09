The Giants on offense look ready for the 2021 season — if their goal is to resemble the 2020 version they put on the field. That version, if you recall, was pretty bad. This was the one and only preseason game for Daniel Jones and the 24-year-old quarterback Sunday night hoped to create some good vibes before the summer fades away and the real thing begins. Other than one horrid decision and throw, Jones was just fine, but the protection in front of him too often was shabby — where have we heard this before? — and concerns have to linger as far as what product the Giants will put out there.