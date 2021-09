46' Sweden get us back underway for the second half!. Spain, as expected, have dominated possession, but haven't created too many clear cut chances after their first goal. None of their forward players have been able to affect the game too much, and Enrique will need to find a way to get them involved. As for Sweden, they've looked dangerous on the break and Andersson will be hoping they can take those chances when they come back out for the second half.