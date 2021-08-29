Cancel
Premier League

Sean Dyche not ruling out further new faces after Burnley’s draw with Leeds

newschain
 5 days ago
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says more signings could follow (PA) (PA Wire)

Sean Dyche did not rule out further new signings before Tuesday’s transfer deadline after Burnley’s 1-1 home Premier League draw with Leeds.

The Clarets announced the arrival of Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon before Leeds striker Patrick Bamford rescued his side a point at Turf Moor.

Bamford turned home an 85th-minute equaliser after Chris Wood had given Burnley a second-half lead against his former club.

When asked about more possible new signings, Dyche said: “We’ll see. We’ve worked very hard on Cornet and we’ll see what comes next.

“There’s a couple of ‘maybes’, but they are ‘maybes’ at this stage.”

Cornet has agreed a five-year deal after Burnley paid a reported £12.9million.

Dyche added: “We will see what he can bring. The first thing is for him to settle in to the area, get used to the team and the club.

“We will see that when he gets here and gets used to what we do and first of all we will fitness test him and see where he is at with that.

“Then we’ll see how ready he is on a positional level and then we will look at the varying positions he can play and work out the best position we think he can be effective in for us. First thing’s first, he has got to get in the team.”

