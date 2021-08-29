Ben Goodrich of St. Paul, Mallory Weggemann of Eagan wins Paralympic medals

US wheelchair racing legend Tatyana McFadden said she was "on cloud nine" after winning her 18th Paralympic medal on Saturday, four years after blood clots almost ended her career. McFadden took bronze in the women's T54 5,000m to extend her streak of finishing on the podium in every Paralympic race she has entered since 2008. But she said just competing in Tokyo was a victory in itself, having been diagnosed with a blood-clotting disorder in 2017 that took almost two years to recover from. "I'm on cloud nine," said the 32-year-old, who was born in Russia and raised in an orphanage until she was adopted at the age of six.