Ben Goodrich of St. Paul, Mallory Weggemann of Eagan wins Paralympic medals
St. Paul native Ben Goodrich won a silver medal Sunday in the men’s 100-kilogram division of visually impaired judo at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Goodrich, 28, who lives now in Colorado Spring, lost to a familiar foe, Christopher Skelley of Great Britian, in a short, difficult gold-medal match. Goodrich reached the final match by defeating Brazil’s Da Silva, the most decorated Paralympian in the sport of judo.www.twincities.com
Comments / 0