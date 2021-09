After a summer riven by uncertainty, that was supposed to strip Tottenham of their most treasured asset, there is now time only to salute the giddiest reversals of fortune. This 1-0 victory against Watford was by no means a vintage performance, an often tense examination of nerves rather than an emphatic trouncing, but that will do little to stem the celebrations. Three games into what was supposed to be a reluctant new era, Spurs instead sit triumphantly at the top of the Premier League table with a perfect record. From this north London vantage, as the club’s supporters so gleefully...