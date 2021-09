Rachael Leigh Cook revealed recently that she could have been a member of the X-Men — and turning down that opportunity is a regret she carries. It turns out that the actress was offered the role of Rogue in the 2000’s X-Men, the groundbreaking film that jumpstarted the big-screen superhero craze, Cook said in a recent profile in The New York Times. Noting that turning down the role because she did not want to work with a greenscreen was a “huge misstep,” the actress told the Times, “As soon as I saw the posters for it, I knew that I’d made a...