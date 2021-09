Pitch invader Daniel ‘Jarvo’ Jarvis was arrested on Friday after an on-field collision with England batsman Jonny Bairstow during day two of the fourth LV= Insurance Test.Jarvis, a self-styled YouTube prankster with 123,000 subscribers, had previously walked out with the India team at Lord’s and appeared in full batting kit at Headingley.His third appearance of the series took things a step further, though, as he ran in to bowl at Ollie Pope and crashed into an unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker’s end.Bairstow held his ground but was clearly surprised at the incident and there was clear agitation among the Indian...