Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has described Patrick Bamford as one of English football’s best strikers.Bamford ended speculation linking him with a possible move to Tottenham on Thursday by signing a new five-year contract at Elland Road The 27-year-old, whose previous four-year deal was set to expire next summer, had been a reported target for Spurs due to the uncertainty over England skipper Harry Kane’s future.Bielsa, speaking hours before Leeds announced Bamford had committed himself to the club until 2026, said: “Bamford is a very important player for us and one of the best strikers that English football has.”Bamford was the...