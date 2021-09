Burnley boss Sean Dyche has spoken of his admiration for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips – who he tried to sign two years ago.Dyche was keen to bring Phillips to Turf Moor in 2019 but the Clarets board at the time were not prepared to meet Leeds’ asking price for the player.Phillips has since gone on to prove himself in the Premier League and played a key role for England this summer as they reached the final of Euro 2020.The 25-year-old is expected to line up for Leeds against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday and, ahead of the game, Dyche...