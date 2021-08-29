Cancel
Environment

Hint of Indian summer in air

By Mount Airy News
Mount Airy News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nip of Indian summer as August reaches its curtain call. The fog of late August mornings and the cool heavy dews have sent subtle warnings and the crickets and katydids also have been singing their songs about the autumn serenade. The days are becoming a minute shorter each evening and the air on the front porch has a certain nip just before dark. Mid August is certainly the advent of the transition of summer to autumn, slowly but very surely.

