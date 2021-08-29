Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Off-duty NYPD officers fatally shoot gunman, take father into custody

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QE2oz_0bgUDw2J00
Off-duty NYPD officers fatally shoot gunman, take father into custody Police Vehicle in NYC, USA. Blue Color on the White Car. (Mindaugas Dulinskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEW YORK — Two New York police officers who had just ended their shift were involved in a shootout that left a 24-year-old man dead.

The man’s 45-year-old father was also taken into custody, WNBC reported.

The father and son were involved in a verbal dispute with a group of people outside a grocery store when it escalated to a physical fight, WPIX reported. The 24-year-old pulled out a gun and fired it several times.

The off-duty officers heard the gunfire and ran to the scene. They saw the 24-year-old holding a gun. They ordered him to drop it but he didn’t.

“The 24-year-old fired several times at officers,” Chief of Patril Junita Holmes told WNBC. “The officers returned fire, which struck the 24-year-old man in the torso.”

After the son was shot, the father picked up the gun and fired multiple shots at the officers. They were able to take the 45-year-old man into custody and then helped his injured son, WNBC reported. The son was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neither officer was injured. Their identities have not been released. There were no injuries reported by members of the group involved in the original fight.

It is unclear if charges were filed against the father.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Nypd#Wnbc#Wpix#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Royston, GAPosted by
WGAU

GBI probes deadly shooting in Royston

One man is dead after a shooting in Royston. Police say it happened at a townhome on Spring Street in Royston, where two roommates got into an argument that escalated into gunfire. The name of the person who was killed has not been released, nor has the name of the...
Richland County, SCPosted by
WGAU

2 correctional officers injured in South Carolina prison riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two correctional officers are recovering Friday after being injured by inmates rioting at a prison in Richland County, Sheriff Leon Lott said. The incident began just after 8 a.m. at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Inmates in a pod housing about 50 people attacked a pair of guards before the guards were able to escape, the sheriff said.
Public SafetyPosted by
WGAU

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy