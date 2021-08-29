Cancel
Vale, OR

Lillian Chandler

Argus Observer Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEB. 28, 1930 — AUG. 18, 2021. Lillian Faye Chandler, 91 of Vale, Oregon passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living. Lillian was born February 28, 1930, in Bernice, Oklahoma, the daughter of Bessie and Willard Collins. She lived in the Bernice area until she was 12 years old, when the family relocated to Neosho, Missouri, where she graduated from high school in 1947. She relocated to Ontario, Oregon in 1949, where she met and married Stanley, Chandler in 1951 at the First Christian Church in Ontario, Oregon.

