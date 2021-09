The American League champs, Rye Liquor, can look forward to more titles, when future star Casey (pictured with his dad Remy Totten), steps up to the plate. Sometimes, everything old seems new again. This was certainly true for the Rye Recreation Adult Softball season that was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Last August, some of the men’s teams played a week-long double elimination, but this April, all 17 teams resumed where they left off in August 2019. The only difference was that the batters, catchers, players in the dugout, and umpires had to wear facemasks for the first half of the season.