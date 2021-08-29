Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Syndergaard to miss rehab start after reported positive COVID-19 test

By Bryan Mcwilliam
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard won't make his scheduled rehab start on Sunday after suffering a "non-baseball-related injury," manager Luis Rojas said, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The Mets wouldn't say what the injury is, but a source told Newsday's Tim Healey that Syndergaard tested positive for COVID-19. Syndergaard...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mlb Com#Newsday#Timbhealey#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBwmleader.com

Michael Conforto’s homer helps Mets sweep away Marlins

The Mets ditched their thumbs-down celebration Tuesday afternoon and replaced it with a full-blown mob scene on the field. After Javier Baez prolonged a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single, Michael Conforto walked it off with another single that scored two runs — including Baez from first as the winning run, with some help from a Marlins fielding error — to lift the Mets to a dramatic 6-5 win in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
MLBYardbarker

Noah Syndergaard expected to begin minor-league rehab this week

Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, according to Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. As was previously reported, the Mets are planning on having the hulking righty return as a member of their bullpen, since there’s not enough time left in the season for him to be stretched out as a starter. This would be his second rehab assignment of the year, as he attempts to work his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. He previously had a rehab stint in May, before being shut down due to elbow inflammation. It’s now been almost two years since his last big-league appearance, which was Sept. 29 of 2019. The final few weeks of the season will be tremendously important for both Syndergaard and the Mets. The Mets need all the help they can get to pull themselves out of their current nosedive. Despite having the division lead in the NL East as recently as Aug. 5, they are now in third place and seven games behind the Braves. As for Thor, he is a few weeks away from entering free agency for the first time and could help his own case by showing some health and effectiveness before the season ends.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Noah Syndergaard set to make another rehab start as Mets chase playoffs

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard’s road to recovery from Tommy John surgery is set to take another pivotal step. As noted by Newsday Sports’ Tim Healey, Syndergaard will make a key rehab appearance on Sunday with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones. The veteran Mets starter is slated to go at least one-plus innings in the game.
MLBYardbarker

Mike's Met of the Month, August 2021: INF Jonathan Villar

It was a really hard task to try and find who the Met of the Month award winner was for the New York Mets in August. A lot went wrong for the Mets in August as they fell out of first place and saw their playoff hopes drop to the single digits, meaning there weren’t many standout performers to choose from. One player did stand out above the rest, however, making infielder Jonathan Villar the Met of the Month winner for August.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Michael Conforto delivers again as Mets complete doubleheader sweep of Marlins

As he returned to the dugout following his fourth at-bat on Tuesday afternoon, Michael Conforto slammed his bat to the ground with both hands, raised it back up again, then jammed it into the bat rack in one of the most overt shows of frustration of his career. Conforto ripped his helmet off his head and fired that down as well. Then he ran his hand through his hair as he looked for answers in the sky, a scowl running across his face.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, August 23-29

I feel like a broken record saying it every week: The pitching is not the problem. Even without Jacob deGrom, the pitching is not the problem. Even with Noah Syndergaard’s triumphant return further delayed by COVID-19, the pitching is not the problem. Even with all the pitchers the Mets have had to cycle through this year—and there is yet another new face on the meter this week—the pitching is not the problem. The pitching (well, really just Tylor Megill) had one bad game and that was on Tuesday. Other than that, every game was within reach and every loss was a one-run loss in which the pitching staff has allowed three runs or less. Three runs or less should be enough to win the ballgame most of the time. But for the Mets, it hasn’t been.
MLBtheScore

Mets claim Hand from Blue Jays

The New York Mets are adding a veteran reliever for a potential playoff push in September. New York claimed Brad Hand off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. Hand was designated for assignment after posting a 7.27 ERA over 11 appearances for the Blue Jays following a move from the Washington Nationals just prior to the trade deadline.
MLBFOX Sports

Nolin expected to start for the Nationals against the Mets

New York Mets (66-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-77, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-2, 6.57 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) LINE: Nationals +132, Mets -152; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia channeling his inner Jesse Orosco

The New York Mets are fighting to get back above .500. Regardless of their record, there’s no logic behind what Jeurys Familia is doing for the team out of the bullpen. Nearing the end of an unexpected product year, Familia has lucked into wins all year long. He is now tied for the team lead with 9 victories. Starter Marcus Stroman is the man he has tied. Based on the way his year has gone, there’s a chance his 9-12 record doesn’t get much better and Familia is the one leading the club in wins.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Fry the Marlins

Break up the Mets! The Mets have won five straight games (four depending on how you count the suspended game) and are on their way to Washington for a five-game series. The Mets pulled off an amazing come from behind win in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Tuesday. They trailed 5-1 in the ninth but their bats showed up and pulled off a seemingly miraculous win. They won the second game 3-1 thanks to Michael Conforto and the bullpen. Wednesday’s game was rained out but they finished the sweep on Thursday by winning 4-3.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans can’t stop getting in fights in the stands (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers fans wouldn’t be Los Angeles Dodgers fans if they didn’t fight in the stands. It’s a right of passage. At the Dodgers-Braves game on Wednesday night, a group of fans opted to take frustrations into their own hands. Yes — we’re talking about a fan fight. Baseball...
MLBtheScore

Castellanos: Cardinals only had issue with my bat because 'I drove in 6'

The Cincinnati Reds-St. Louis Cardinals rivalry got a little chippy in more ways than one Wednesday. Controversy flared early in the second game of a doubleheader when umpires inspected the bat of Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos after a second-inning grand slam. While the blast ultimately stood, Castellanos wasn't allowed to use his bat again after a chip was discovered on the end of it.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Justin Upton: On bench Tuesday

Upton is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Upton finds himself out of the lineup for the second straight contest while going through an 0-for-17 slump. Jo Adell will move to left field while Juan Lagares starts in right again for the Halos.
MLBtheScore

A's promote Khris Davis for September less than a year after trading him

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — In a whirlwind year of change and frustration, slugger Khris Davis is back in a familiar place and uniform chasing something in September. He is clearing the fences again like before, too. Davis was promoted by the Oakland Athletics as a September call-up Wednesday, bringing his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy