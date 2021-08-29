Seymour native serving the Navy in Jacksonville

A Seymour native serves at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, Florida. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Baird joined the Navy two years ago and now serves as a master-at-arms. “I wanted to be in the security forces, and when I learned the Navy had those jobs available, I was interested,” Baird said. "Once I got in, I applied for canine, which was a dream of mine. I was grateful to be selected and enjoy what I do now working with the dogs."