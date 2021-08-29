Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seymour, TN

Seymour native serving the Navy in Jacksonville

By From staff reports
Daily Times
 6 days ago

A Seymour native serves at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, Florida. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Baird joined the Navy two years ago and now serves as a master-at-arms. “I wanted to be in the security forces, and when I learned the Navy had those jobs available, I was interested,” Baird said. "Once I got in, I applied for canine, which was a dream of mine. I was grateful to be selected and enjoy what I do now working with the dogs."

www.thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seymour, TN
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy