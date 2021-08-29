Cancel
Arians: Bucs WR At Fault On Gabbert Interception

Cover picture for the articleBucs backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert hasn’t received much help this preseason. That trend continued on Saturday night, as Gabbert was sacked twice and intercepted once. Like most of Gabbert’s worst plays this preseason, the interception wasn’t his fault. In fact, head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden screwed up the route.

