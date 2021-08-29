Sen. Ron Wyden will hold online town hall for rural Oregon on River Democracy Act

MALHEUR COUNTY – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced he will have a live online town hall hosted by People’s Town Hall on Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. local time for rural Oregonians about his River Democracy Act. The legislation, which would designate about 4,700 miles of rivers and streams as wild-and-scenic as well as expand access to jobs-creating recreation statewide, reduce wildfire risks and protect existing property, grazing and irrigation rights, has recently been opposed by the Malheur County Court.