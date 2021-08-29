Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ Is Finally Here [NEW MUSIC]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Kanye West took a year to finish DONDA, his much-hyped 10th studio album named after his late mother Donda West. Between the July 2020 announcement of the album and the present day, he’s run for President (and failed in spectacular fashion), had wife Kim Kardashian West file for divorce, started his beef up again with Drake and caused fans to nearly revolt when he removed a JAY-Z verse in favor of DaBaby. In other words, it’s been a usual amount of spectacle and controversy.rnbcincy.com
Comments / 0