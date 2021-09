The new Western Apache Junction will take audiences back to a tried-and-true genre, as the film aims to offer all the grit and gristle one would expect from a gun-slinging adventure, as witnessed in the film's first trailer, seen above Adding even more authenticity to the experience is that the project stars country music star Trace Adkins, who is joined by Thomas Jane, Scout Taylor-Compton, and Stuart Townsend. The film comes from writer and director Justin Lee. Check out the first trailer for Apache Junction above before the film lands in theaters, On Demand, and on Digital HD on September 24th.