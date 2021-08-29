Local United Way launches online initiative to raise awareness of equity

The United Way of Hempstead County launched their 2022 campaign “Together We Can Restore Hope” at the Chamber Community Coffee this morning at the Hub in downtown Hope. United Way raises funds by securing pledges and donations from individuals and businesses to support local agencies who help those of the community in need. These organizations include Senior Adult Center, Domestic Violence Prevention, Hope for Paws, Hope-In-Action, Hope-In-Action #2, Hempstead County Closet, Rainbow of Challenges, Hospice of Hope, Charitable Christian Medical Clinic of Hope, Hempstead County 4-H Expansion and Review, Hope 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, Junior Auxiliary of Hope, and Harvest regional Food Bank. These organizations assisted with the Community Coffee today by bringing savory dishes and tasty treats which resulted in a great spread for the Coffee participants. United Way members were on hand to answer questions and provide info for anyone interested in learning more about the organization. United Way President Janet Choate said that she and other members were excited to be hosting at this week’s Chamber Community Coffee. “We are so glad to be here at the Community Coffee to share with the community our new campaign for 2022,” said Choate. “We are here to raise money for these great local agencies who help families in crisis, people living with disabilities, children who might need meals, and so much more. We want to get the word out and help as many people as we can.” Anyone who needs more information about the United Way of Hempstead County or would like to make a pledge, contact Director Gina Perkins at 8703973840.