Local United Way launches online initiative to raise awareness of equity

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

A local organization is launching a three-week online initiative to raise awareness about the impacts of racism, discrimination, and inequities in Iowa. United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States is offering the free 21-Day Equity Challenge during the month of September at IowaEquityChallenge.org, according to a press release. Participants will receive...

State
Iowa State
#Curate#Charity#Dubuque Area Tri States#Iowaequitychallenge Org
