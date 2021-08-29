Cancel
Mount Airy, MD

Mount Airy's Mayor Rockinberg dies

By Trevor Baratko tbaratko@newspost.com
Rockinberg Facebook/Town of Mount Airy

Mount Airy Mayor Patrick T. Rockinberg died over the weekend, according to an announcement on the town’s Facebook page Sunday.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Rockinberg in February 2018 announced he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and planned to seek treatment while continuing to serve the town. He was 55 at the time.

Rockinberg led Mount Airy for 11 years and was elected four times, according to the social media post. He most recently won re-election by two votes in March.

“His vibrant, positive personality, as well as his leadership, will be long remembered and greatly missed,” the town’s Facebook post reads.

Thurmont Mayor John A. Kinnaird commented, “Pat was truly one of a kind. I will miss his broad smile and quick wit, but Mt. Airy will miss his unfailing leadership.”

Rockinberg earlier this year told the Carroll County Times he emphasized teamwork and togetherness in his governing philosophy. He counted among his successes working to guide the town through the pandemic, helping restaurants adjust to curbside pickup, creating drive-thrus and making the establishments more inclusive to people with disabilities.

He was also proud of the high-speed electrical charging stations in town and the first McGruff safe house, the newspaper reported.

County Executive Jan Gardner said Sunday she was “deeply and profoundly saddened” by Rockinberg’s passing.

“Pat was enthusiastic and passionate about his hometown of Mount Airy and was an incredibly positive and generous person,” Gardner said in a Facebook post. “He left the community he loved a better place and will be greatly missed.”

