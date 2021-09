Regional wildfires, as well as fires in California and Southern Oregon, pushed a smoky haze into the Spokane area Wednesday, and Thursday is expected to be similar. Wednesday’s air quality topped out in the “moderate,” range according to Lisa Woodard, communications/outreach manager at the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. Thursday is expected to stay mostly the same, with a slight break in the afternoon expected and air quality possibly reaching the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.