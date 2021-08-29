Cancel
NFL

NFL fans crushed the Ravens for celebrating a meaningless preseason winning-streak record

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens finished their 2021 preseason last night with a 37-3 win over the Washington Football Team.

The win was a costly one, however, as it looks like the Ravens’ starting running back, J.K. Dobbins, might have suffered a season-ending knee injury in the game, which is pretty awful.

But you know what also came with the win? A new, totally meaningless NFL record for the Baltimore Ravens as they have now have won 20 straight preseason games. The previous record was held by Vince Lombardi’s Packers teams in the 1960s.

What does this record mean? Nothing, really. I mean, have you ever paid attention to the preseason record for your team… or for any team?

Yeah, same.

The Ravens, whose last preseason loss came on Sept. 3, 2015 against the Falcons, were pretty pumped about it:

NFL fans were not impressed:

