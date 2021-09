Good morning, readers! It's Thursday, Aug. 26, also known as National Dog Day. So show your favorite fur baby some extra love today, and don't skimp on those treats. It’s taken about 20 years and millions of dollars in clean-up costs, but on Wednesday, officials said the City Pier is headed into the final steps of its redevelopment, opening it up for for waterfront access. The Fall River Redevelopment Authority hosted a groundbreaking ceremony with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to help celebrate the milestone for the four-acre pier project. Reporter Jo C. Goode has more from the event, including what we can expect to see at the site – and why it’s taken so long.