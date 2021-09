Back to school season is always busy for families, leaving little time for meal planning and prep. And, our days of Covid-19 confinement — when we spent hours watching the sourdough starter spew and puff or prepping dozens of ingredients for a single meal — are hopefully in the rearview window (or at least, pushed to the weekend). But back to routine doesn’t have to mean back to boring. To keep the cooking mojo going, we asked a few of our favorite local catering chefs for inspiration. Here, they share some of the recipes they cook at home for their own families. Quick weeknight meals and lunchbox-ready leftovers, here we come!