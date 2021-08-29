Cancel
Buffalo, NY

What Should Buffalo Do With $100 Million Dollars?

By The Dean
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 5 days ago
Buffalo has received more than $100 million in funding. So what should Buffalo do with this unbelievable gift? Now any Buffalo Bills Mafia member will say "Donate to the state and Orchard Park to get a new stadium". Nice... but no. How about trying to get, oh what was that sporting goods store? Oh yeah, Bass Pro Shop. No thank you. Our waterfront has benefited by not having them come in. Can we help buy out Jack Eichel's contract from the Buffalo Sabres?

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

