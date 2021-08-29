Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Fettercairn’s Latest Single Malt Showcases The Distillery’s Tropical Style

By Allyson Nichols
thewhiskeywash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland’s Fettercairn Distillery recently unveiled a new bottling in its Warehouse Series that showcases the treasures of its 14 dunnage warehouses. Matured in a combination of first fill ex-American rye barrels and first fill ex-bourbon barrels, Warehouse 2 Batch No.002 showcases what’s described as the distillery’s tropical style achieved from the distinctive copper cooling ring distillation process.

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malt#Food Drink#Beverages#Ex American#Bottled
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Belgium
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Bastille 1789 Single Malt

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Bastille 1789 Whisky. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksthebrag.com

Win a Whisky Tasting Set worth $159 from Tasmania’s Lark Distillery

We all need a little pick-me-up right now, and thanks to Lark Distillery we have a Whisky Tasting Set to giveaway to one lucky reader to help brighten their week. Did you know Tasmania is ideally situated to make malt whisky? Me neither. And if that’s the only thing I’ll learn today then call me content.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Laphroaig Releases 2021 Càirdeas Single Malt Edition

Islay single malt whisky maker Laphroaig recently chose the virtual version of this summer’s Fèis Ìle Festival, on what they call “Laphroaig Day,” to announce the release its Càirdeas 2021 PX Edition, Pedro Ximenez Cask. Every year, a limited-edition bottling from the Càirdeas series is crafted by John Campbell, Laphroaig’s distillery manager, to...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Stranahan’s Debuts Distillery Exclusive Caribbean Rum Cask American Single Malt

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey recently released its Caribbean Rum Cask expression, an American single malt exclusive to the distillery that was finished for several years in former Caribbean rum barrels. Owen Martin, head distiller at Stranahan’s, said the Caribbean Rum Cask is the latest in their series of Distillery Exclusives that...
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Edrington’s Tales of The Macallan Volume I single malt Scotch – Product Launch

Price – US$80,000 per 70cl bottle. Edrington has released the first in a new series of limited editions from its single malt Scotch whisky flagship, The Macallan. Tales of The Macallan Volume I was distilled in 1950 and bottled earlier this year at the brand’s distillery in Scotland’s Speyside whisky region. The release is limited to 350 units and is available from this month via The Macallan’s global boutiques, distillery shop and selected retailers.
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Moët Hennessy’s Ardbeg Traigh Bhan Batch 3 single malt – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 46.2% abv. Location – Available worldwide through specialist spirits retail outlets. Price – In the US, SRP of US$299.99 per 75cl bottle. This year’s bottling of Ardbeg’s 19-year-old single malt is being readied for release. The third Traigh Bhan, which debuted as a...
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Holyrood Distillery’s Height of Arrows Gin – Product Launch

Location – The UK, available through online retailer Hard To Find Whisky. Price – SRP of GBP34.95 (US$48.01) per 70cl bottle. Holyrood Distillery has launched a new gin. Height of Arrows is available now from UK-based online retailer Hard To Find Whiskey. According to the company, the iteration is “stripped back” containing juniper as its lone botanical.
DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

Taste Test: A 43-Year-Old Single Malt Flavored by a 3,000-Mile Ocean Journey

One more time for the people in the back—old whiskey doesn’t equal good whiskey! But it does mean expensive whiskey, or in this case, whisky, as we’re talking single malt scotch here. That being said, a carefully monitored, decades-old whisky can be rather delicious, although the dominant notes often have a throughline from bottle to bottle: tropical fruit, dry tannic spice and a healthy dose of oak. Usually, a lengthy age statement is enough to get whisky fans with deep pockets salivating to procure a bottle, but sometimes a gimmick can activate pleasure centers as well. Such is the case...
Retailwine-searcher.com

The World's Most Expensive Single Malts

If you think Burgundy prices have risen beyond reason, I have two words for you: "single" and "malt". When we ran our list of the most expensive Pinot Noirs last week, we discovered that Burgundy prices had run amok again. We had emails querying our data (and our sanity), but it was all true; the prices of top-end Burgundy have never been higher. However, there's another big beast at large in the super-premium savannah: single malts.
Industrythewhiskeywash.com

Interview: What One Distillery Did To Gain A New Whiskey Still With A Grand History

Adam Stumpf’s family farm has been in operation for eight generations. When he was told he couldn’t grow barley in southern Illinois, nor rye, that wasn’t a barrier, merely a challenge. “The way we do things, we quite literally have to farm first,” says Stumpf. “We’ve taken incredible care in seed selection. It took us about four or five years finding varieties of seed that perform well, both in the field and in the distillery, but we’re very happy with where we’re at now.”
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Four Roses 16 Year Bourbons Highlight Latest Limited Edition Small Batch

One of the major highlights each year for legacy Kentucky bourbon distillery Four Roses is the fall release of its Limited Edition Small Batch expression. The just unveiled 2021 version, like years past, does not aim to disappoint, being anchored this time around by two 16 year old bourbons. The...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Willett Rye At Center Of New Metallica Music Influenced Whiskey From Blackened

Those who take risks in the whiskey world are sometimes rewarded with solid bottle sales and longevity of a product line. In the case of Blackened American Whiskey, it also doesn’t hurt the brand is associated with legendary music band Metallica, originally crafted by legendary master distiller Dave Pickerell and now overseen by former Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey whiskey making master Rob Dietrich.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Booker’s Bourbon Batch 2021-02 “Tagalong Batch”

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Jim Beam. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DrinksWallpaper*

David Adjaye designs decanter for 80YO single malt Scotch

When Sir David Adjaye drinks, there are no half measures. ‘One of my uncles is a huge whisky fan in Ghana,’ he tells me via Zoom. ‘West Africans brew all these high-octane things – they call it akpeteshie. Very DIY, but very loved. Whisky feels like something that’s really engaging with the body; I love that fire that goes down you. It makes you feel so alive.’
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Town Branch Single Barrel Bourbon 1029

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Alltech. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

New Benromach 40 Year Old Single Malt Will Be An Annual Release

The Benromach distillery, located in Scotland’s fabled Speyside whisky making region, recently unveiled the first annual batch release of its 40 Year Old, with just over 1,000 bottles available worldwide. It is bottled at a cask strength of 57.1% and was laid down in 1981 before spending four decades maturing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy