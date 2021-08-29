Fettercairn’s Latest Single Malt Showcases The Distillery’s Tropical Style
Scotland’s Fettercairn Distillery recently unveiled a new bottling in its Warehouse Series that showcases the treasures of its 14 dunnage warehouses. Matured in a combination of first fill ex-American rye barrels and first fill ex-bourbon barrels, Warehouse 2 Batch No.002 showcases what’s described as the distillery’s tropical style achieved from the distinctive copper cooling ring distillation process.thewhiskeywash.com
