ISU camp countdown (6): Questions Iowa State faces as it looks to replace its 'glue' from 2020

Texas A&M fans such as yourselves have had a great off season in terms of the fact that the Aggies are starting the season in the top ten and are considered to be a somewhat serious threat to dethrone Alabama in the SEC West and potentially make a run at Southeastern Conference titles. There aren't a lot of question marks on this team, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and many of them are related to depth as opposed to who will be starting. You've got multiple new offensive linemen working in conjunction with a new quarterback but the talent is there for A&M to get adequate play on that front...and the defense is good enough not just to travel but carry those units while they get up to speed in time for a date with the Tide in early October at Kyle Field.