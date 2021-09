When: 7 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station. The last time Texas A&M football ran through the tunnel to begin a new football season, things looked a lot different than they do today. The team was lead by four-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond into a venue at 25% capacity to kick off a season heavily impacted by COVID-19. On Saturday, Sept. 4, the Aggies will be led by a new starting quarterback in redshirt freshman Haynes King into a full capacity crowd (head-to-toe in red, white and blue in honor of 9/11 victims) for the first time in 615 days.