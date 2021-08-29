Cancel
Team GB Win Paralympic Team Dressage Gold For Seventh Consecutive Games!

By Abby Dickinson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam GB Win Paralympic Team Dressage Gold For Seventh Consecutive Games!. Team GB win Paralympic Team Dressage Gold for the seventh consecutive games!. After three performance over two days of team test action, it was a nervous wait for the Team GB trio. With Sir Lee Pearson, Natasha Baker, and Sophie Wells, all taking to the Paralympic stage once again, only time would tell if they could retain their title.

