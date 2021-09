Fans always get so excited whenever two of their favorite celebrities begin dating. It’s even more exciting when they started out as friends or collaborators and fans see their relationship blossom right before their eyes. That’s exactly what happened with Red Velvet’s Joy and the R&B singer Crush. The stars collaborated in May 2020 and soon became good friends. Flash forward to August 2021 and now they’re officially a couple. To see how their relationship turned romantic, check out Red Velvet's Joy and Crush relationship timeline below.