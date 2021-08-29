Kwon Eun Bi puts on playful relay dance performance of solo debut single 'Door'

Solo E is a hip-hop artist, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. Along with producing music, he teaches how to day trade and Forex trade, runs a clothing brand called Blackink Inprint, and runs a successful YouTube channel called Solo E TV. As an independent artist, he produces his own music and works with producers such as Milodrama Beats, Disney Beats, Ransom, J Grooves, and more. Currently, he is working on an EP that is planned to drop in October and is set to release his new single “Ride” in September.