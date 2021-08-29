Cancel
Theater & Dance

Kwon Eun Bi puts on playful relay dance performance of solo debut single 'Door'

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Kwon Eun Bi is the latest artist to star in their own M2 relay dance video!. On August 29 KST, Mnet's digital studio dropped a new relay dance video starring the former IZ*ONE leader performing her debut solo single "Door," the title track off of her first mini album 'OPEN.' In the clip, Kwon Eun Bi looks glam in a retro shimmy gown, joined by her backup dancers as they manage to work the song's difficult musical-inspired choreography into a modified relay-style performance.

