Kwon Eun Bi puts on playful relay dance performance of solo debut single 'Door'
Kwon Eun Bi is the latest artist to star in their own M2 relay dance video!. On August 29 KST, Mnet's digital studio dropped a new relay dance video starring the former IZ*ONE leader performing her debut solo single "Door," the title track off of her first mini album 'OPEN.' In the clip, Kwon Eun Bi looks glam in a retro shimmy gown, joined by her backup dancers as they manage to work the song's difficult musical-inspired choreography into a modified relay-style performance.www.allkpop.com
