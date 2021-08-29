Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

fromis_9 gets on the phone in 1st MV teaser for 'Talk & Talk' comeback

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

On August 29 KST, HYBE Labels unveiled the first music video teaser for "Talk & Talk," the title track off of fromis_9's special single album of the same name. In the clip, member Gyuri is seen in her bedroom, moving from her computer (which playfully references their previous single "We Go") over to her bed, where she settles down and reaches for her phone. As she begins to dial, a synth-heavy sample of the new song plays in the background to raise fans' anticipation.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Fromis 9#Hybe Labels#Talk Talk#Pledis Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Lil Nas X Poses PREGNANT in Promotion of Debut Album ‘MONTERO’

Lil Nas X, who has announced that he is “expecting”!. The Pop provocateur lives up to his billing by posing pregnant in support of his debut album ‘Montero.’. The hotly anticipated project – which is preceded by singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Industry Baby’ – drops September 17 and to trumpet its arrival, Nas posted the following:
EntertainmentSoompi

Watch: Stray Kids Strikes With “Thunderous” Noise In Powerful Comeback MV

Stray Kids is back with their new full-length album “NOEASY”!. The title track “Thunderous” is composed by 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, Han) and HotSauce, while the lyrics are also written by 3RACHA. The members explain that the song is addressed to the people who nag at them and conveys the message that they will put their sound out there no matter what others say. The powerful rap verses, resonating brass sounds, and traditional Korean instruments come together to create a unique sound that is distinctly “Stray Kids.”
CelebritiesNME

Brave Girls drink their troubles away in ‘After We Ride’ MV teaser

Brave Girls have dropped a melancholic video teaser for their forthcoming single, ‘After We Ride’. On August 20, the K-pop group shared a sneak peek of the accompanying music video for the new track, which acts as the lead single off their upcoming repackaged album ‘After ‘We Ride’’. Set to arrive on August 23, the record is a re-release of their June mini-album, ‘Summer Queen’.
Worldallkpop.com

EVERGLOW unveils MV teaser for their special single 'Promise' for UNICEF Promise campaign

EVERGLOW is about to release a very special single!. On August 23 KST, the Yuehua Entertainment girl group revealed a music video teaser for their upcoming song "Promise," a special single meant to promote UNICEF's Promise campaign. In the clip, a young girl is guided and supported by the EVERGLOW members, with the teaser ending with a sample of the group singing, "We'll give this promise again."
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Kwon Eun Bi opens the 'Door' to fame in MV teaser

Kwon Eun Bi has dropped her music video teaser for "Door". In the MV teaser, Kwon Eun Bi opens a door to a dreamy, surreal world. "Door" is the title track of her solo debut mini album 'Open', which drops on August 24 KST. Check out Kwon Eun Bi's "Door"...
Public HealthSoompi

Brave Girls Talks About Cutting Their Previous Promotions Short Due To COVID-19, Their New Comeback, And More

Brave Girls participated in an interview about the release of “After ‘We Ride,'” a repackaged version of their fifth mini album “Summer Queen.”. Minyoung talked about the meaning of the album and song title “After ‘We Ride,'” which refers to their previous song “We Ride,” released in August 2020. She said, “We thought that ‘We Ride’ would be our last album. But due to the resurgence of ‘Rollin” and later ‘We Ride,’ we were able to build a sequel to that story. At first, ‘We Ride’ is about a couple who broke up and are sad, but on the other hand, it is due to breakups that we are able to find new love, so we don’t have to be too sad. Brave Brothers told us to sing the song with the feelings of a breakup, so we tried hard to bring those feelings to life.”
EntertainmentSoompi

ATEEZ Hints At Comeback With Mysterious Teaser And Date

On August 22 at midnight KST, ATEEZ surprised fans by dropping an intriguing teaser that seems to hint at their next comeback. The group shared a mysterious photo of a broken hourglass—an important symbol in the ATEEZ universe—and the words “OVER THE NEW WORLD.”. Although ATEEZ hasn’t yet shared more...
Worldallkpop.com

Super Junior's Kyuhyun reveals beautiful 'On a Starry Night' MV teaser

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped his "On a Starry Night" music video teaser. In the MV teaser, Kyuhyun performs in a beautiful garden surrounded by lights. "On a Starry Night" is the Super Junior member's upcoming single, and it's set to drop on September 1 KST. Check out Kyuhyun's "On...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

VERIVERY pulls the 'Trigger' in energy-packed comeback MV

On August 23 KST, the Jellyfish Entertainment boy group unveiled their new album 'SERIES ‘O’ [ROUND 2 : HOLE],' featuring title track "Trigger." "Trigger" is a mid-tempo pop track with an exciting futuristic 'glitch-hop' sound. In the music video, the energy of the song is reflected through a powerful dance performance, complete with point choreography that illustrates the 'trigger' concept by mimicking shooting guns.
Musicallkpop.com

MCND is 'Movin'' towards you in new comeback MV teaser

MCND has dropped a new MV teaser for their comeback. For their comeback, the group will unveil their 3rd mini album, 'The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter. 1'. In this teaser, the boys show off their powerful choreography as a group with five main dancers. The MV also seems to have a fun sci-fi theme with both colorful and monochrome palettes.
Musicallkpop.com

BTOB members just want to be an 'Outsider' in the latest MV teaser

BTOB is at the last stages of preparation for the release of "Outsider." The boy group has been releasing various teaser material in preparation for their comeback. BTOB has been releasing various music video teasers in which the members took on different characters. On August 27 at midnight KST, BTOB...
Musickpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE Music, ASTRO Dropped the First MV Teaser for 'ALIVE'

ASTRO is sending the fans into overdrive with the music video teaser for their upcoming UNIVERSE Music single, "ALIVE." The "'ALIVE' Official Music Video TEASER (Ready, Set ver)" was released on August 29 across the social networking sites of both ASTRO and UNIVERSE, the global K-pop fan interaction platform developed by NCSoft and Klap.
Beauty & Fashionkpopstarz.com

Dispatch Selects the 8 Female Idols Who Rock Y2K Fashion

On August 25, Dispatch released a list of female K-pop idols who rocked Y2K looks the best. For Jeon Somi's music video "Dumb Dumb," the idol was seen in various Y2K-inspired fashion looks. The look Dispatch selected, however, is her iconic blue plaid uniform look. Jeon Somi was seen wearing the look for the music video's cafeteria scene, and she definitely turned heads with how amazing it made her figure look.
Musicallkpop.com

Super Junior's Sungmin drops the first music video teaser for 'Goodnight, Summer'

Super Junior's Sungmin has dropped a new teaser for his solo release. Sungmin revealed a set of images for the upcoming release of his new digital single, followed by a teaser snippet for "Blooming," as a special clip ahead of his single release. Then on September 2 at midnight, he released the first music video teaser, 'Goodnight, Summer.'
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

ASTRO Returns With 'TAKE OFF' Version for 'ALIVE' MV Teaser

Just a few days before launch, ASTRO once again captures the attention and imagination of fans with "ALIVE Official Music Video TEASER (TAKE OFF ver)." On August 31, the global K-pop fan interaction platform UNIVERSE released the second music video teaser, "TAKE OFF," ahead of the group's UNIVERSE Music release. The 29-second video was shared across the platforms' official social networking sites (SNS).
Musicallkpop.com

Baek Ah Yeon gives a preview of all the tracks to her 5th mini-album 'Observe' through a highlight medley

Baek Ah Yeon continues to prepare to release her 5th mini-album, 'Observe,' and continues to prepare for her comeback. The solo singer has been releasing teaser photos where she casually takes her own photos in a photo booth. Then, Baek Ah Yeon released the MV teaser where she feels lazy to do anything, followed by a creative moving teaser image showing the lyrics to her song "0%."
Musicallkpop.com

DAY6's Young K interviews himself in a 'Shorterview' for his 1st mini-album 'Eternal'

DAY6's Young K continues to prepare for the release of his first solo mini-album 'Eternal.'. Young K sat down with himself for an interview about the upcoming mini-album. In this 'shorterview,' Young K explained the reason his first album is called 'Eternal.' He explained that his name real name Young Hyun sounds like 'Eternal' in Korean and also doesn't want anything to end, so he named his album 'Eternal' because he wants things to last forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy