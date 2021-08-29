fromis_9 gets on the phone in 1st MV teaser for 'Talk & Talk' comeback
On August 29 KST, HYBE Labels unveiled the first music video teaser for "Talk & Talk," the title track off of fromis_9's special single album of the same name. In the clip, member Gyuri is seen in her bedroom, moving from her computer (which playfully references their previous single "We Go") over to her bed, where she settles down and reaches for her phone. As she begins to dial, a synth-heavy sample of the new song plays in the background to raise fans' anticipation.www.allkpop.com
