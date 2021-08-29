fromis_9 gets on the phone in 1st MV teaser for 'Talk & Talk' comeback

Brave Girls participated in an interview about the release of “After ‘We Ride,'” a repackaged version of their fifth mini album “Summer Queen.”. Minyoung talked about the meaning of the album and song title “After ‘We Ride,'” which refers to their previous song “We Ride,” released in August 2020. She said, “We thought that ‘We Ride’ would be our last album. But due to the resurgence of ‘Rollin” and later ‘We Ride,’ we were able to build a sequel to that story. At first, ‘We Ride’ is about a couple who broke up and are sad, but on the other hand, it is due to breakups that we are able to find new love, so we don’t have to be too sad. Brave Brothers told us to sing the song with the feelings of a breakup, so we tried hard to bring those feelings to life.”